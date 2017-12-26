Legal & General Group Plc Buys 5,096 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Summit Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3,381.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $634.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Summit Materials news, EVP Damian John Murphy sold 115,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,654,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,442 shares of company stock worth $6,797,767 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

