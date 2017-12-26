Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,318 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of Innospec worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,727 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Innospec by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 197,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip Curran sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $30,874.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,891. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP) opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.40 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 21.61%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

