Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,100 Shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Neenah Paper worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NP. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neenah Paper by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah Paper by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. O’donnell sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $350,929.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,030 shares of company stock worth $1,059,458. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. ( NYSE:NP ) opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,551.50, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.60 million. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Neenah Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. analysts expect that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Neenah Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Neenah Paper’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neenah Paper in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Neenah Paper

Neenah Paper, Inc is a producer of technical products and premium fine papers and packaging. The Company has two primary businesses: technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. Its segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates.

