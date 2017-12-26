Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 11,152 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 218,758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 7.73%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust has investments in various sectors, such as oil, gas and consumable fuels; real estate investment trusts; auto components; automobiles; banks; aerospace and defense; air freight and logistics; beverages; airlines; biotechnology; building products; capital markets; chemicals; containers and packaging; communications equipment; diversified telecommunication services; electric utilities; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare equipment and supplies; electronic equipment, instruments and components; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet software and services; it services; household durables; media; household products; independent power and renewable electricity producers, and metals and mining.

