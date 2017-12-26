Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Laboratory Corp. of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.6339941622477 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Laboratory Corp. of America ( LH ) traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. 230,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,100. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $126.96 and a twelve month high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16,361.30, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.08. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 971 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $149,067.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

