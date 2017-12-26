Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $215.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ KLIC) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,937. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1,718.50, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

