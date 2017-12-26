KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Position Lowered by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,899,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc ( NYSE:KREF ) opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1,736.11, a current ratio of 1,736.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $239,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

