KeyCorp Weighs in on National Health Investors Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Shares of National Health Investors ( NYSE NHI ) traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,156.03, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

