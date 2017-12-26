KeyCorp Weighs in on Essex Property Trust Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2017 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.19.

Shares of Essex Property Trust ( NYSE ESS ) opened at $239.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15,808.61, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $218.41 and a 12-month high of $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,247,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,237,000 after purchasing an additional 91,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig K. Zimmerman sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $247,487.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.37, for a total value of $1,187,623.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $2,558,882. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.61%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

