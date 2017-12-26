Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MB Financial (MBFI)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price objective on MB Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of MB Financial (MBFI) opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,770.00, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $252.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MB Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, insider Mark A. Heckler sold 13,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $638,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MB Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in MB Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc (MB Financial) is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include banking, leasing and mortgage banking. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s primary market was the Chicago metropolitan area, in which the Company operated 95 banking offices through its bank subsidiary, MB Financial Bank, N.A.

