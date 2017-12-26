Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of First Financial Northwest (FFNW) opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.45%. equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $788,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 47.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc (First Financial Northwest) is a holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King and to a lesser extent, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties, Washington through its full-service banking office located in Renton, Washington and branch office in Mill Creek, Washington.

