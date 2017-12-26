Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $22.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

BHBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Blue Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.27. Blue Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.05.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter. Blue Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 19.33%. equities research analysts expect that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

In other news, CFO Jim Kivlehan purchased 12,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $265,236.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Leary sold 1,900 shares of Blue Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $39,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $130,977. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,207,000 after acquiring an additional 131,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Hills Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

