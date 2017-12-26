Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Banner (BANR)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Banner from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner (NASDAQ BANR) opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,880.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Banner has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Banner had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 7.52%. equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Banner by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/keefe-bruyette-woods-reiterates-hold-rating-for-banner-banr.html.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.