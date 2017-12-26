Kearny Financial (KRNY) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.03% of Kearny Financial worth $75,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,703,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,553 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kearny Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $50,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew T. Mcclane sold 13,804 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $199,053.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $286,334. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,190.00, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kearny Financial (KRNY) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/kearny-financial-krny-position-lifted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.