Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (KMF) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.0705657244852 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs and other energy companies.

