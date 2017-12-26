Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $97.00 price objective on Kaiser Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU ) opened at $104.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,769.83, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $108.99.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.37 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $924,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/kaiser-aluminum-kalu-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.