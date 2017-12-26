John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.17

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $35.63.
