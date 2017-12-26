John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 1,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $35.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/john-hancock-multifactor-industrials-etf-jhmi-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-17.html.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.