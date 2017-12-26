Jefferies Group Comments on RSP Permian Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (RSPP)

RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RSP Permian in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for RSP Permian’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. RSP Permian had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. RSP Permian’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RSPP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of RSP Permian from $49.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

RSP Permian (NYSE RSPP) traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $40.17. 2,504,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,304. The stock has a market cap of $6,370.93, a PE ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.15. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other RSP Permian news, VP Erik B. Daugbjerg sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $744,393.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,588,097.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $1,459,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,973 shares of company stock worth $6,861,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in RSP Permian by 92.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in RSP Permian by 208.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,015,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,049 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in RSP Permian by 38.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RSP Permian by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,963,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RSP Permian by 163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after acquiring an additional 819,846 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

