Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,437 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 96.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $124,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $185,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.83 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.19.

Baidu Inc ( BIDU ) opened at $239.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $162.53 and a twelve month high of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

