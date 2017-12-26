Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,646,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 890,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 466,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 166,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,451 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 240,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ:SUPN ) opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,990.00, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-new-stake-in-supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn.html.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.