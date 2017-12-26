Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 24,278 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,075,000 after purchasing an additional 525,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ( NYSE:RCL ) opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $25,917.60, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.06. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $2,475,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 895,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,816,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is a cruise company. The Company owns and operates three global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises (Global Brands). The Company also own joint venture interest in the German brand TUI Cruises, interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur and interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises (collectively, Partner Brands).

