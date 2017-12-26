Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (PCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE:PCI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd (NYSE PCI) opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgg Incm Fnd Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund, formerly PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and capital appreciation is the secondary objective. It will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

