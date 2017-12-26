Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 43.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $128,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4,733.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at $338.20 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.54 and a 12-month high of $408.83. The company has a market cap of $84,079.91, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.77). Charter Communications had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,191.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,153,316.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $354.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.21.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

