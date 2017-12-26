Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,774 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $192,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $235,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,880.00, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 58.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,774 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-shares-of-10774-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi.html.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.