Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Itau Unibanco earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.3973011130392 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Itau Unibanco (ITUB) traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,358,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,170,009. Itau Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,623.07, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.
Itau Unibanco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.
