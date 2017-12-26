Investors Sell Travelers Companies (TRV) on Strength (TRV)

Traders sold shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $10.94 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $32.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.98 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Travelers Companies had the 27th highest net out-flow for the day. Travelers Companies traded up $0.39 for the day and closed at $134.78

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36,890.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.19). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $2,623,662.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,170.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 33,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $4,458,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,302 shares of company stock worth $7,347,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,769,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,501,000 after buying an additional 217,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,020,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,735,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,656,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

