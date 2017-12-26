Investors Buy Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $201.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $117.98 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $70.09

The company has a market capitalization of $82,830.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 324,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,226,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 72,687 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund by 1,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 163,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,377,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

