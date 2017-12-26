Investors Buy Illinois Tool Works (ITW) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $36.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Illinois Tool Works had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. Illinois Tool Works traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $167.10

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $170.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $57,258.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

In related news, insider Harold B. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,992,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $979,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,324 shares of company stock valued at $35,645,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

