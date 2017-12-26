Investors Buy IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $46.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $19.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.42 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, IAC/InterActiveCorp had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded down ($2.66) for the day and closed at $124.31

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10,410.00, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.36 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $281,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,773,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,411,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,950,000 after buying an additional 868,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 359.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after buying an additional 627,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 69.0% during the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,087,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,290,000 after buying an additional 444,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

