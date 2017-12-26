Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.9126808067023 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (VTN) opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal, as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

