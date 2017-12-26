Headlines about interCLICK (NASDAQ:ICLK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. interCLICK earned a news impact score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.7957321174779 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

interCLICK (ICLK) traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,700 shares. interCLICK has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “interCLICK (ICLK) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.33” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/interclick-iclk-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-33.html.

interCLICK Company Profile

interclick, inc (interclick), formerly interCLICK, Inc, is a technology company providing solutions for data-driven advertising. The Company’s open segment manager (OSM) platform organizes and valuates billions of data points daily to construct responsive digital audiences for major digital marketers.

Receive News & Ratings for interCLICK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for interCLICK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.