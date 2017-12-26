Intel’s (INTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Intel (NASDAQ INTC) opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218,556.00, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $25,359.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 89,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $3,991,097.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 428,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,914 shares of company stock worth $68,196,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

