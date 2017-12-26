IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.10). IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl.

IPCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mackie raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) remained flat at $$0.76 on Tuesday. 128,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,015. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

