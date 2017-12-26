Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,601,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 784,387 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insys Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Jefferies Group reduced their target price on Insys Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insys Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

