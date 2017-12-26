Insignia Systems, Inc. (ISIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,640.00 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Air T. Inc bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $13,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,097. The company has a market cap of $14.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.85. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc (Insignia) is a developer and marketer of in-store products, programs and services for consumer goods manufacturers and retail partners drive sales at the point of purchase. The Company’s products include the Insignia Point-of-Purchase Services (POPS) in-store marketing program, thermal sign card supplies for the Company’s Impulse Retail System, laser printable cardstock and label supplies, and The Like Machine.
