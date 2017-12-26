Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,796,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,284,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.23.

Philip Morris International Inc. ( NYSE PM ) opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.97 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The company has a market capitalization of $162,540.00, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

In other news, Chairman Louis C. Camilleri sold 108,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $11,811,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

