Illumina (ILMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Post a promising third-quarter show, we expect Illumina to maintain its growth momentum on continued uptake of sequencing consumables, instruments and microarray portfolios. Management is also hopeful that recent launches like NovaSeq S4 flow cell and reagent kit for its NovaSeq 6000 System will drive demand for NovaSeq. We look forward to the launch of NovaSeq Xp workflow. Also, the company’s launch of Nextera DNA Flex buoys optimism. Moreover, the company recently partnered with Telegraph Hill Partners to set up an independent entity. Accordingly, over the last three months, Illumina has been trading above the broader industry. On the flip side, weak margins owing to the NovaSeq launch, higher array services revenues and unfavorable product mix within sequencing consumables will continue to act as deterrents.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upped their target price on Illumina from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Illumina ( NASDAQ ILMN ) traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 453,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,949. Illumina has a 12 month low of $126.71 and a 12 month high of $230.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31,495.12, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.77 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $29,323.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.27, for a total value of $4,065,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 71.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

