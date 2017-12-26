Ignyta (RXDX) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXDX. Jefferies Group cut Ignyta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Ignyta in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ignyta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ignyta in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lifted their price objective on Ignyta from $20.25 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ignyta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Ignyta (RXDX) opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ignyta has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,080.00, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 206.06.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. sell-side analysts expect that Ignyta will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ignyta by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ignyta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ignyta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ignyta by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Ignyta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ignyta

Ignyta, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on precision medicine in oncology. The Company is pursuing an integrated therapeutic (Rx) and companion diagnostic (Dx) strategy for treating cancer patients. The Company’s pipeline includes various compounds, such as entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106.

