Identiv (INVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 765,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 965% from the previous session’s volume of 71,927 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Identiv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

