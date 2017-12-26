Iberiabank Corp Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51,840.00, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

