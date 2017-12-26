IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.76.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $137.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,409.51, a PE ratio of 101.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, EVP Mark J. Stein sold 26,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $3,406,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total value of $10,113,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,598,610 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,801,000 after buying an additional 149,182 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,383,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,812,000 after purchasing an additional 208,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,074,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

