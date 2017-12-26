Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,841 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. ( NYSE:SLB ) opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,420.00, a PE ratio of 172.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 512.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

