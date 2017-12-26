Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30,333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 357,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 356,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 321,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 318,410 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 576,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,293,000 after purchasing an additional 260,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $851,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,363,000 after purchasing an additional 114,098 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.33, for a total transaction of $192,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,891.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 2,200 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.11 per share, with a total value of $515,042.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc ( NYSE HII ) opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10,750.00, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $233.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

