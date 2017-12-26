Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1628 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA HTUS) traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. 56,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,817. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) Declares $0.16 Annual Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/hull-tactical-us-etf-htus-declares-0-16-annual-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.