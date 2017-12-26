Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,897,298.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $194,432.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Trust Co. now owns 41,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 54.3% in the first quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE HON) traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.76. 1,407,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,851. The company has a market cap of $116,162.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $156.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

