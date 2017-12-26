Highwoods Properties (HIW) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Highwoods Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.6798134668451 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Highwoods Properties (HIW) traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 507,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,111. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5,190.32, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.54. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $52.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry A. Kellett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Highwoods Properties (HIW) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.16” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/26/highwoods-properties-hiw-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-16.html.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is an office real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. The Company’s segments include Office and Other. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.