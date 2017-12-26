Heico (HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and airmotives as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide in addition to telecommunications, electronics and medical equipment manufacturers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Heico in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.78.

Shares of Heico ( NYSE:HEI ) opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Heico has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $421.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.44%.

In other Heico news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.13 per share, with a total value of $100,187.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

