Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research note released on Friday. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) opened at $31.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3,960.00, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 122.45%.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $551,491. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 41.2% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

