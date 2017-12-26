Head-To-Head Survey: Synnex (SNX) vs. Avid Technology (AVID)

Synnex (NYSE: SNX) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synnex and Avid Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synnex $14.06 billion 0.39 $234.94 million $7.37 18.54 Avid Technology $511.93 million 0.47 $48.21 million ($0.18) -32.72

Synnex has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synnex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Synnex pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Avid Technology does not pay a dividend. Synnex pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synnex and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synnex 0 2 5 1 2.88 Avid Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50

Synnex presently has a consensus price target of $136.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.60%. Given Synnex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synnex is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Synnex has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synnex and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synnex 1.89% 16.58% 6.41% Avid Technology -1.75% -5.36% 6.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Synnex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Synnex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Avid Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synnex beats Avid Technology on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synnex

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, information technology (IT) systems, including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking/communications/security equipment, and consumer electronics (CE) and complementary products. Within its Technology Solutions segment, the Company also provides systems design and integration solutions. The Company’s Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution. The Company’s products are used in production and post-production facilities; film studios; network, affiliate, independent and cable television stations; recording studios; live-sound performance venues; advertising agencies; government and educational institutions; corporate communication departments, and by independent video and audio creative professionals, as well as aspiring professionals and enthusiasts. Projects produced using its products include feature films, television programs, live events, news broadcasts, commercials, music, video and other digital media content.

