Head to Head Survey: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Baxalta (BXLT)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Baxalta (NYSE:BXLT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Baxalta pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical does not pay a dividend. Baxalta pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Baxalta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.12 billion 14.22 -$630.21 million ($0.90) -100.51 Baxalta N/A N/A N/A $1.19 38.67

Baxalta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxalta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Baxalta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical -12.45% -4.60% -3.09% Baxalta 9.37% 14.28% 4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Baxalta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 5 16 1 2.82 Baxalta 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $114.65, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Baxalta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Baxalta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A). The Company is conducting clinical trials on various product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. Its clinical product candidates include Brineura, pegvaliase, vosoritide, BMN 270 and BMN 250.

Baxalta Company Profile

Baxalta Incorporated (Baxalta) is a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of differentiated therapies that seek to address medical needs across various disease areas, including hemophilia, immunology and oncology. Baxalta’s categories of products include Hemophilia products, such as Advate, Adynovate, Recombinate, Hemofil M, Immunate, Immunine, Rixubis and Prothromplex Total; Inhibitor Therapies products, including FEIBA and OBIZUR; Immunoglobulin Therapies products, which include GAMMAGARD LIQUID/KIOVIG, HYQVIA, GAMMAGARD S/D and SUBCUVIA; BioTherapeutics products, including FLEXBUMIN, BUMINATE, ARALAST NP, GLASSIA NP and CEPROTIN, and Oncology product, such as ONCASPAR. Baxalta Company develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of treatments for hemophilia and other bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, burns and shock, and other chronic and acute medical conditions, as well as oncology treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

